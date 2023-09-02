Tension in Bengal’s Howrah district over custodial death of youth

Kolkata, Sep 2 (IANS) Panchla in Kolkata turned into a virtual battlefield on Saturday after following protests by the local people over the alleged custodial death of a youth at the West Bengal's Howrah district correctional home.

Somnath Sardar allegedly died in custody. The agitating local people also got engaged in a brawl with the police personnel who tried to disperse the crowd protesting by block. The police had to resort to massive lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

The angry mob attacked the cops with bricks and stones. Finally, a huge contingent of the rapid action force (RAF) had to be deployed to bring the situation under control. Tension was prevailing in the area till the time the report was filed.

It is learnt that the deceased was arrested on August 29 on charges of abduction of a minor girl. On August 30 he was remanded to judicial custody. The police had claimed that he had fallen sick in custody on Friday night and was shifted to the Howrah district hospital, where he died early this morning.

As he news of his death reached the area tension started mounting as the local people alleged that Sardar’s death was a result of intense police torture in custody. “We saw injuries on different parts of his body. This is clear case of death by torture at custody,” claimed one of the relatives

of the victim.

The police had already sent the body of the victim for post-mortem purposes. The entire autopsy process will be video- recorded, said a local police official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.