Tennis: Nadal, Alcaraz to team up in doubles for Spain at Paris Olympics

Madrid, June 12 (IANS) The Spaniards Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are set to join forces as doubles partners at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, to be held on the storied clay courts of Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old prodigy who recently captured his third Grand Slam title at the French Open, will be back at the site of his latest triumph with a burgeoning legacy and the confidence of a champion. On the other side, Rafael Nadal's return, with clay court dominance and an unparalleled record of 14 French Open titles and 22 major wins overall, at the Roland Garros is always met with reverence.

Nadal's participation was uncertain earlier this year due to a series of injuries, but his tenacity saw him return to the clay courts in April, determined to give one last memorable performance.

David Ferrer, Spain's national team coach and a former top player himself, couldn't contain his excitement as he confirmed the dream pairing. "One pair, which I think everyone knows and was hoping for, is Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal," Ferrer announced. "Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris."

Nadal won his first and only Olympic gold medal in singles at the Beijing Games in 2008, a crowning achievement in his illustrious career. Now, with the Paris Games potentially marking his swan song, the opportunity to mentor and compete alongside Alcaraz adds a layer of significance to his participation.

