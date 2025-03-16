Tendulkar-led India Masters beat West Indies Masters by 6 wickets in final, crowned IML 2025 champions

Raipur, March 16 (IANS) India Masters etched their name in history by clinching the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 title, after defeating West Indies Masters by six wickets in a grand finale that revived the magic of cricket’s golden era. Led by the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, India Masters produced a clinical all-round performance to outclass Brian Lara’s West Indies Masters to lift the coveted title in the presence of close to 50,000 fans at the SVNS International Stadium here on Sunday.

A tournament built on nostalgia, skill and the undying spirit of the game had delivered dream matchups, and the summit clash between the two cricketing powerhouses — India Masters and West Indies Masters, couldn’t have been more befitting of a setting for the climax. The contest had all the makings of a classic — a packed stadium, cricketing greats rolling back the years as fans braced themselves for an epic battle after the India Masters contained the opposition for a sub-par 148/7, and then rode a fluent 67-run opening stand from Master Blaster Tendulkar (25) in the company of Ambati Rayudu (74), setting the tone for the chase.

The India Masters made a statement with their batting might as Tendulkar and Rayudu treated the packed stadium to some vintage strokeplay. While Tendulkar played with finesse, threading the field with his signature cover drives and flicks, Rayudu took the attacking route, dismantling the West India Masters bowling with calculated aggression. The 51-year-old star entertained the crowd with a couple of boundaries and a six during his fluent 18-ball knock, before a sharp delivery from Tino Best ended his stay, briefly quieting the roaring stands.

Rayudu, however, ensured that the fireworks continued as India Masters cruised along towards the target. In the process, the right-handed opener got to a 34-ball fifty with a boundary off Best, even as his second-wicket stand with Gurkeerat Singh Mann (14) added another 28 runs to the Indian total. Mann perished while attempting for a glory shot to off-spinner Ashley Nurse, paving the way for Yuvraj Singh's (13 not out) arrival into the middle amid loud cheers.

Just when the India Masters were romping home towards victory, the West Indies Masters spinners delayed the inevitable with the wickets of Rayudu, who fell to left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn after belting nine fours and three mammoth sixes in his 50-ball knock, and new man Yusuf Pathan after being trapped in front by Nurse. However, with the equation down to 17 off the final 28 deliveries, Stuart Binny (15 not out) applied the finishing touches in style by smoking two gigantic sixes.

Earlier, India Masters bowlers’ dictated terms after the Caribbean side opted to bat, restricting them to a modest 148/7, built mainly around Lendl Simmons’ half century.

Brian Lara (6) made a bold call by stepping up to open the innings himself. At 55, Lara’s mere presence was enough to send a surge of emotion through the crowd and alongside the explosive Dwayne Smith (45), he set the stage for a dream start. The Caribbean duo tore into the new ball, racing to 34 in just under four overs, making Indian Masters captain Sachin Tendulkar and his bowlers rethink their plans.

But as they say, cricket is a great leveller, and it was Vinay Kumar who delivered one such twist by getting rid of Lara, to bring the West Indies Masters’ charge to a screeching halt. As the iconic left-hander walked back, the capacity crowd, which had been silenced by his side’s initial onslaught, rose in unison, acknowledging not just the wicket, but a cricketing great who had defined an era.

William Perkins (6) stepped in to replace Lara but soon fell victim to Shahbaz Nadeem’s guile. Meanwhile, Smith continued to impose himself, smashing six boundaries and two sixes before Nadeem struck again, ending his 35-ball knock. From there, India Masters tightened their grip on the game with the spin duo of Nadeem and Pawan Negi strangling the middle order, to leave the Caribbean side gasping for momentum. Ravi Rampaul’s (2) elevation in the order to combat left-arm spin didn’t pay off, with Stuart Binny removing him cheaply.

Negi then dealt another body blow, castling Chadwick Walton (6) right after being dispatched for a towering six. Amidst the chaos, Lendl Simmons stood tall with a counterattacking 34-ball fifty as he held his fort to anchor the West Indies Masters innings with a vital 61-run sixth wicket partnership with wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin (12 not out), who was happy playing the second fiddle. Simmons, however, perished after facing 41 deliveries for his 57, laced with five boundaries and a six, while attempting to shift gears in the final over of the innings as India Masters eventually restricted them to a below-par total.

For the home side, Vinay Kumar emerged the pick of the bowlers, returning 3/26, while Shahbaz Nadeem came up with two wickets. Pawan Negi and Stuart Binny also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: West Indies Masters 148/7 (Lendl Simmons 57, Dwayne Smith 45; Vinay Kumar 3/26, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/12) lost to India Masters 149/4 (Ambati Rayudu 74, Sachin Tendulkar 25, Stuart Binny 16 not out; Ashley Nurse 2/22) by six wickets.

