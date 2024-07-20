Ten Hag confirms Man Utd interest in De Ligt despite Lenny Yoro signing

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Manchester United’s 2023/24 season was one of the worst the club has had in the Premier League era. The side’s inability to score goals whilst injuries stretching their defenders out seeing them concede far too often but all that might change next season.

Just months ago Ten Hag seemed to be on his way out of the club but an amazing performance in the 2024 FA Cup Final against Manchester City saw him regain the trust of the club and the fans. The trust can be seen in the way the Red Devils have moved so far this window having already confirmed the signings of young sensations Joshu Zirkzee and Lenny Yoro and showing no signs of slowing down with the head coach confirming the side’s interest in the Bayern Munich defender.

“It remains to be seen whether De Ligt will come. I know Matthijs well and I will not deny that. I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time he was already very far along to join Bayern Munich but believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process [at United]," Ten Hag told Dutch AD outlet Sportwereld.

Manchester United were the frontrunners for De Ligt’s signature early in the transfer window with reports suggesting that the Dutch defender had agreed to joining Ten Hag’s side. All that may have changed when a late attempt by the Old Trafford based side saw them snatch Lenny Yoro from Real Madrid’s grasp.

Current reports indicate that although United are interested in signing another fullback to team up with Lautaro Martinez, a move for De Ligt may be complicated given they want to sell before bringing anyone else on board to create space. Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah and Everton talent Jarrad Branthwaite are also being considered as options.

