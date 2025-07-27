Temple demolished in Hyderabad for Muslim votes, says MoS Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, July 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that a temple was demolished in Hyderabad to get votes of 30 per cent Muslim voters in the upcoming by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

He told media persons in Karimnagar that the Congress government in Telangana demolished the Peddamma temple in Banjara Hills for vote bank politics.

He demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy tender an apology and immediately suspend officials responsible for the demolition of the temple.

“How many Temples, Masjids and Churches are on roads? But what was the need to demolish the Banjara Hills Peddamma temple? The Congress government should immediately suspend the officials responsible. Is the government trying to appease a community who are 30 per cent in Jubilee Hills for votes in by-elections?” he asked.

The BJP leader asked if the government has the courage to demolish places of worship of other communities. He stated that the Hindu community was ready to teach a lesson to the Congress government for demolishing the temple.

The Minister of State alleged that the Congress betrayed Hindus and Backward Classes (BCs).

Bandi Sanjay said that the ‘BC declaration’ released by the Congress at Kamareddy in the 2023 Assembly elections was in reality a ‘Muslim declaration’.

He alleged that the Congress wants to give 10 per cent reservation to Muslims and increase the reservation for BCs by only 5 per cent.

The MoS also alleged that Hindus in Telangana were being projected as a ‘minority’ as part of a conspiracy of the Congress party. “By giving reservations to 100 per cent Muslims, attempts are being made to show Hindus as a minority,” he said.

He reiterated that the BJP would not allow 42 per cent reservation for BCs if Muslims are included in BCs. “We have to stop this here as the Congress plans to implement this Muslim declaration across the country,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants to weaken the Hindu community by breaching the 50 per cent reservation cap. He remarked that Rahul Gandhi would fail just like his great-grandfather, grandmother, and father failed in their attempts.

On Congress leaders calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “converted BC,” Bandi Sanjay questioned Gandhi’s own caste and religion. He pointed out that PM Modi’s BC status was recognised by a previous Congress government.

“Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather was a Parsi, and his mother is an Italian Christian. Is Rahul Gandhi a converted Christian, a converted Muslim or a converted Hindu?” he asked.

