Watch: Dazzling Fireworks and Light Show Light Up Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The newly inaugurated Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana secretariat was illuminated with light show and fireworks on Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, the Secretariat complex was thrown open with much fanfare.

People witnessed the dazzling array of fireworks that lit up the sky over the complex and the vibrant array of colourful lights beamed through the building structure impressed the people. The photos and videos of the spectacular light and pyrotechnics display soon found its way on social media.

Big Day In Telangana Today… ❤️ Opening of New Telangana’s Secretariat 👏 Not Graphics like in other states 😀 It’s A Reality… The Best in India… Thanks to Visionary KCR Garu ✊️#Telangana #Secretariat 😍@KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/YQR07zozon — Govardhan Reddy Dharmannagari (@DGRforBRS) April 30, 2023

Speaking at the inauguration of the new building of Telangana Secretariat, KCR recalled that during the Telangana movement, many people had raised apprehensions about the future of the state and even predicted that there would be backwardness and darkness if Telangana becomes a separate state.

He said the Telangana state Secretariat has been constructed in an innovative manner in tune with the people's aspirations. The new Secretariat complex will strengthen the self-respect of Telangana and reflect the prestige of the state to shine brightly, he added.