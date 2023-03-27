TSPSC Paper Leak: Telangana BJP Chief Skips SIT Appearance for Second Time

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar skipped the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appearance yet again. The party leader did not appear before the SIT, however, his party’s legal team met the officials. The SIT officials had served fresh summons to the BJP leader at his residence and urged him to appear before it on Sunday.

The SIT investigating into the TSPSC exam paper leak case had urged the BJP leader to appear before it on March 26 with any documents in his possession which will be useful in the investigation.

In his reply, the state BJP chief said through his independent sources, he came to know that a large number of people from a certain village were unduly qualified for the competitive exam and he put it in the public domain. He added it's the duty of the SIT to investigate the matter and find out the truth.

“Instead of pursuing the matter, you chose to serve notice on me and expect me to appear before you. In view of the ongoing Parliament session, I will not be able to appear before you on March 26,” Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote in a letter.

It must be reported here that the BJP leader has demanded the resignation of the IT minister KT Rama Rao and also pressed for a probe by a sitting judge in the TSPSC exam paper leak case. However, KTR has dismissed the resignation demand and said TSPSC is an autonomous institution.

