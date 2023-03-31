TSEAMCET 2023 Exam Dates Changed: Check Here For New Schedule

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the question paper leak case of a recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued notices to the commission board members. The SIT has decided to iterrogate the memebers in connection to the recruitment of outsourcing employees in the board and will record their statements.

The SIT has arrested 15 persons so far in connection with the paper leakage case.

Meanwhile, In its investigation, the SIT found that 15 question papers of all 6 types of exams were leaked. Group-1 preliminary examination paper was leaked to only 5 people.

The main accused in the case, Praveen Kumar and Atlu Rajasekhar reportedly tried to leak Group-1 mains paper as well.

Group 1, AE, AEE, Town Planning, JL, District Accounts Officer question papers were available in the pen drives found with Praveen and Rajasekhar. The ED involvement comes in the midst of opposition demands for a central investigative agency probe.

