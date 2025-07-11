TG POLYCET 2025 Counselling 2025 LIVE: Telangana Board to Release Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Soon—Full Details Inside

TG POLYCET 2025: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) is set to release the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) phase 1 seat allotment list for 2025. Students are advised to visit the official website, i.e., tagpolycet.nic.in, to check the further details. Candidates need to enter their TG POLYCET 2025’s Hall Ticket Number and the password along with their date of birth to log in to the official website.

As per the authorities, the selected candidates list had to be released on July 4, 2025. However, no official updates have been given by the officials yet. The seat allotment list will give clarity to the students about which college they are going to pursue. It’s completely based on their choice during their application in the counselling and the marks they have attained.

Process After TG Polycet 2025 Seat Allotment:

The TG POLYCET 2025 seat allocation letter will have all the key information related to the admissions of the candidates who registered for their seat allocation. The list will have the candidates details and the college seat where you are allocated to study.

The selected candidates who registered for their seat allocation will have all the pertinent admissions information included in the TS POLYCET seat allocation letter. The candidate's personal details will be listed alongside their assigned course and college.

The requisite online application fee must be paid by the candidates who get the letter in order to verify their admission status. Additionally, with their bank challan and seat allocation letter in hand, customers must attend the designated venues or organisations to get their documents validated.

TG POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment Step-by-Step Guide

When the board releases the TG POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment letter 2025, candidates must take the following actions to view it online:

1. Go to the tgpolycet.nic.in official website. tgpolycet.nic.in/default.aspx

2. Select the "TG POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment List OUT" ticker on the homepage.

3. Enter your date of birth, password, ROC form number, and TG POLYCET hall ticket number on the log-in window.

4. The list of seats allocated for the TG POLYCET will be displayed.

5. Download the PDF for admissions purposes and verify your allocation status.

The candidate is required to take action and verify their admission in the event that they are given a seat. They must pay the designated application cost online using net banking or a credit/debit card.