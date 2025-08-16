Telangana Police Recruitment Board Issues Notification for 118 APP Posts

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday released a notification to fill 118 Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) posts in the Telangana State Prosecution Services Department.

According to TSLPRB Director V.V. Srinivas Rao, 50 posts are in Multi-Zone 1 and 68 posts in Multi-Zone 2. He said the dates for online applications will be announced soon.

Applicants must hold an LLB or BL degree and should have at least three years of experience as an advocate in criminal courts in Telangana.

The age limit for candidates is not more than 34 years as on July 1, 2025. However, relaxations apply as per reservation rules:

5 years for SC, ST, BC, and EWS candidates

10 years for persons with disabilities

3 years for Ex-Servicemen (who served in the Indian Army, Air Force, or Navy).

Scale of Pay

Rs.54,220 – 1,33,630/-

Candidates are advised to visit the official website tslprb.in for detailed information. Srinivas Rao also said that a helpline will be made available once the application dates are declared.