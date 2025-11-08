Telangana Govt Teachers Seek Relief from Mandatory TET Qualification

The Telangana Region Teachers Association (TAPAS) has urged the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to exempt teachers who were recruited before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act from the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification.

A delegation led by TAPAS representatives submitted a formal memorandum to NCTE Chairman Pankaj Arora and other senior officials in New Delhi on November 7. The members emphasized that many teachers appointed prior to the introduction of the RTE Act have decades of teaching experience and have already been serving in government schools efficiently. Forcing them to clear TET now, they argued, would be unjust and unnecessary.

Responding to their plea, NCTE Chairman Pankaj Arora assured the delegation that the issue would be given due consideration. He revealed that a special meeting has been scheduled on November 18 under the chairmanship of the Union Education Minister, during which this long-pending issue will be discussed in detail.

TAPAS State President Hanumanth Rao expressed optimism following the meeting, stating that the chairman’s assurance has given new hope to thousands of teachers across Telangana who were appointed before the RTE Act came into force.

The teachers’ association has been consistently highlighting that the recruitment processes before the RTE Act were conducted under existing rules and were fully legitimate. They believe that imposing new eligibility norms retrospectively undermines their service and dedication.

If the Union Ministry considers the appeal positively, it could bring major relief to thousands of teachers in Telangana and other states, ensuring their continued service without the stress of additional qualification requirements.