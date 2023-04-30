Telangana: Coal Tipper Collides with RTC Bus in Kothagudem, Scores Injured

Kothagudem: As many as 40 passengers were injured in a horrific road accident in Kothagudem district on Sunday. Four passengers are reported to have received grievous injuries in the bus accident.

The incident occurred when a RTC bus in which they were travelling collided with a coal tipper at Anandakhani area in Chunchupally mandal. After the collision, the bus turned over leaving several passengers injured. The injured were admitted to lthe Government District hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The bus carrying 51 passengers was heading to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh from Bhadrachalam. The injured passengers belong to Vijayawada, Nuzividu, Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem. The local police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Also Read: AP Ministers Slam Rajinikanth For Praising Chandrababu Naidu

