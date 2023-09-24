Sintex Announces Setting up of Manufacturing Unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Sintex water tank company to establish its manufacturing unit in Telangana. Sintex, which is a part of Welspun Group, has announced that it will invest Rs 350 crore in the state and the project is expected to generate employment for 1,000 people.

The proposed water tank factory will be set up at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy district. In this factory, tanks, pipes, auto components and ancillaries will be manufactured. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao alongwith Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka will lay the foundation stone for the proposed manufacturing unit on September 28.

Taking to X, KTR said the proposed manufacturing unit will create jobs for 1000 people and he’ll take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the unit on Thursday.

“Happy to share that the popular Sintex brand is setting up a plant in Telangana The Sintex unit will manufacture tanks, pipes, auto components, and ancillaries with an investment of Rs 350 Crores and generating employment to 1000 people Will be breaking ground for the same on 28th September,” state minister KT Rama Rao wrote in his post on X.

Welcoming the investment from Welspun Group, KTR said the state government’s ‘progressive’ policies have encouraged the company to register their presence in the Telugu state. He said the government will provide complete support to existing companies if they are planning to expand their business and set up shops in the state.

