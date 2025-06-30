Patancheru Factory Blast: Toll Rises to 12; 90 Workers Trapped Inside Sigachi Chemicals Unit

The death toll in the Patancheru reactor explosion has reportedly risen to 12. The incident occurred at Sigachi Chemicals in an industrial estate located in Pashamilaram, Sangareddy district. A loud explosion was heard around 9 a.m., prompting workers in nearby factories to evacuate immediately.

The administrative building, as well as the manufacturing block, was reportedly damaged in the industrial accident. According to reports, around 150 people — working in two shifts, the early morning and general shifts — were inside the building at the time. As many as 90 people are still believed to be trapped inside.

Thick smoke and pungent chemical residue from the blast have hindered rescue operations. Oxygen masks are being used by rescue teams. As many as 26 people have reportedly sustained grievous injuries, and three are said to be in critical condition.

Rescue teams, including personnel from the police, fire, medical services, and HYDRA, are present at the accident site. It has been learned that residents living near the chemical factory have been evacuated, as the blast released harmful chemicals into the atmosphere.

Disturbing visuals have emerged from the site, showing workers with severe burns emerging from the factory unit. Family members of the workers, who rushed to the scene, were seen in deep distress. As smoke engulfed the factory, eight fire engines were deployed to extinguish the flames. Ambulances also reached the site to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the reactor blast is yet to be ascertained.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has inquired about the incident, while Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha is monitoring the rescue operations on the ground.

A publicly listed healthcare company on the NSE and BSE, Sigachi operates in the domains of pharmaceutical APIs and excipients, food and nutrition, and operations and management. The company has yet to issue a statement regarding the tragedy.

Expressing grief over the explosion, BRS Working President and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“The reactor blast at Patancheru's Pasamailaram Industrial Area is extremely tragic. I urge the authorities to immediately rescue the workers trapped at the accident site. Please ensure that all the injured receive the best of medical care. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.”

He also stressed the need for safety audits across all industrial units and urged the Congress-led state government to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.