No Wine Shops from July 13 to Jul 15 in Hyderabad Due To This Reason!

The Hyderabad City Police have imposed ban on sale of liquor for two days i.e from July 13 to July 15, 2025. The wine shops will be closed from 6 AM of July 13 till 6 AM of July 15. This is in the view of the upcoming Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner has announced that liquor shops in certain parts of the city will remain closed for 48 hours.

According to a notification from Police Commissioner CV Anand, liquor shops will remain shut in the areas under 11 police stations, which are: Gandhinagar, Chilkalguda, Lallaguda, Warasiguda, Begumpet, Gopalapuram, Tukaramgate, Marredpally, Mahankali, Ramgopalpet and Monda Market.

This decision is aimed at ensuring a smooth and peaceful celebration of the festival. Authorities have requested citizens to cooperate and follow the rules during the event.