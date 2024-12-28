No Holidays in November 2025: Telangana Government List
In a welcome move, the Telangana government issued its list of public and optional holidays for the year 2025. As per the government orders, the state will be having 27 general holidays and 23 optional holidays in the coming year.
It includes all significant festivals, like Sankranti on January 14, Ugadi on March 30, and Vinayaka Chavithi on August 27, apart from New Year's Day on January 1. Christmas, on December 25, and Boxing Day on December 26, are declared holidays by the government.
Other notable holidays include Republic Day on January 26, Mahashivratri on February 26, Holi on March 14, and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31. The government has also declared holidays for Bakrid on June 7, Moharram on July 6, and Independence Day on August 15.
Interestingly, the government declared a working day on February 10, which is the second Saturday of the month, instead of declaring January 1 as a holiday. The government also declared holidays for the Bonalu festival, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Dasara, along with an additional holiday on the day following each of these festivals.
Note that according to the list, there is no holiday in November but in December, which has two holidays, such as Christmas on December 25 and Boxing Day on December 26.
Here is the complete list of holidays for 2025:
New Year's Day: January 1
Bhogi: January 13
Sankranti: January 14
Republic Day: January 26
Mahashivratri: February 26
Holi: March 14
Ugadi: March 30
Eid-ul-Fitr: March 31
Good Friday: April 18
Bakrid: June 7
Moharram: July 6
Bonalu: July 21
Independence Day: August 15
Vinayaka Chavithi: August 27
Eid-ul-Milad: September 5
Bathukamma: September 21
Dasara/Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
Vijayadashami: October 3
Diwali: October 20
Kartheeka Pournami/Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5
Christmas: December 25
Boxing Day: December 26