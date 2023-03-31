Nizamabad: Farmers Put Yellow Hoardings Against BJP MP's Failure To Get Turmeric Board

Nizamabad turmeric farmers put up a series of hoardings mocking BJP MP from Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri for not fulfilling his poll promise of setting up a Turmeric board in the region.

The yellow coloured hoarding with Telugu text read, "Turmeric Board brought by our hon'ble Nizamabad MP."

During 2019 general elections, Arvind Dharmapuri, along with Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Ram Madhav, had promised to set up a Turmeric Board for farmers in Nizamabad. However, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Wednesday revealed that there was no proposal to establish a spice-specific board, including a Turmeric Board, in the country.

Also Read: TSPSC Paper Leak Case: SIT Reveals 15 Papers Leaked, Group - 1 Paper Was With Accused