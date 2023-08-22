Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao Speculated To Join Congress?

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao is disappointed and upset that the party hasn't given the Medak ticket for his son Rohit.

Hanumantha Rao lashed out at Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Hanumantha Rao is seen saying in a viral video that people who believed in him and supported him all these years will continue to stand by him. He wants to do justice to his son Rohit by securing a ticket come what may.

Rumours are doing the rounds that he might shift to another party. He might move to either BJP or Congress, speculations say. If not, he might contest as an independent candidate.

On his part, Minister Harish Rao reacted to the comments and said that there is a way for Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao to continue in the party. Hanumantha Rao has decided to contest from Medak district and wants to prove his potential. In that case, the BRS candidate is going to have tough competition in Medak for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

