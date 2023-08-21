KCR Assures Pension Hike At Suryapet Meeting

The state government recently increased the pension for disabled persons from ₹3,016 to ₹4,016 per month. The other categories of persons who receive monthly pensions have requested the KCR government to increase even their pensions.

As of now, the government is giving a pension of Rs 2,016 to the beneficiaries of various departments.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials have prepared a proposal and sent it to the finance department regarding a raise from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. KCR is yet to give a nod to the latest request.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister had a meeting at Suryapet. He assured the pensioners that their pension amounts will be increased.