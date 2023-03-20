Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a second round of interrogation in connection with Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi on Monday.

On Thursday March 16, her second round of questioning had to be done which she skipped saying that she would reply through emails or question her at her own residence.

After that the ED sent her another summon to join the investigation on March 20.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group.

Also Read: TSPSC May Reschedule Other Exams