Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Maganti Sunitha Files Nomination, KTR Says Stage Set for BRS Comeback

With the Jubilee Hills bypolls scheduled for November 11, the electoral battle is intensifying by the day.

The election was necessitated following the untimely demise of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The party has fielded his wife, Maganti Sunitha, who filed her nomination at the Tahsildar office in Shaikpet on Wednesday (October 15).

She was accompanied by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, former ministers, MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Padma Rao Goud, former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy, BRS leaders Ravula Sridhar Reddy, and corporators Rajkumar Patel, Deepti Rao, and Sameena Yasmin.

Before the nomination, KTR spoke to the media, stressing that the by-election in Jubilee Hills is not merely a contest between political parties or individuals.

“It is an election between 10 years of development and governance and two years of misrule. An election between 10 years of farmer-friendly governance and two years of disastrous administration,” he said.

He highlighted that 1.67 crore women across the state have pinned their hopes on the victory of a woman in Jubilee Hills, expecting that a BRS win would compel the Congress government to fulfill its promise of extending Rs. 2,500 per month for every girl.

KTR also pointed out that millions of farmers are watching closely to see whether Congress will honor the promises it made but later failed to deliver.

Emphasizing the contrast between governance styles, he said, “After witnessing the destruction caused by misrule, the poor residents of Hyderabad want BRS to win so that the chaos ends. The Congress party has not built a single house in Hyderabad. In contrast, under KCR’s leadership, one lakh houses were built, house documents issued, and other development and welfare programs remain etched in the minds of Hyderabad citizens.”

He further noted that minorities, who feel cheated by Congress, view the bypoll as an opportunity to send a strong message to the Revanth Reddy-led government.

“The BC community across the state is ready to teach Congress a lesson for failing to honor BC declarations and reservations. Dalits, cheated with promises like Dalit Bandhu and Abhayahastam, are also expressing their anger. Our candidate is receiving overwhelming support from all communities,” he added.

KTR asserted that the Jubilee Hills by-election is setting the stage for the return of KCR’s leadership.

“Starting from Jubilee Hills, the triumphant journey of the Pink Party is set to commence,” he said, urging everyone to support the BRS candidate as a way to challenge the two-year failed Congress governance.

Recalling Maganti Gopinath’s contributions, KTR said he had been instrumental in delivering exceptional services to every voter in Jubilee Hills, highlighting the legacy that Sunitha now carries forward.