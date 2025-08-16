Janmashtami Celebrations: Scores of Devotees Throng ISKCON Temple in Hyderabad

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the ISKCON temple in Abids, Hyderabad, was beautifully decorated on Saturday (August 16).

Scores of devotees thronged the temple from the early hours to catch a glimpse of Lord Krishna on his birthday. Special Harathi and other rituals were performed by temple priests as part of the celebrations.

Lord Krishna was adorned in silk robes and jewels to mark the auspicious occasion.

In view of the large-scale festivities, Hyderabad Traffic Police announced restrictions to ensure smooth movement around the ISKCON temple.

Janmashtami Fete: Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad

Traffic police officials cautioned commuters about diversions on several routes around Abids Road from 4 am to 11 pm to manage the heavy influx of devotees.

For devotees visiting the ISKCON temple, parking facilities have been arranged at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the stretch covering Yousuf & Company–Jawaharlal Nehru Road–Abids Circle–Old Hyderabad Collector Office–Chirag Ali–Nampally Station Road.

Vehicles from Gunfoundry and Tilak Road heading towards Nampally Station Road will be diverted at GPO Junction towards MJ Market.

Traffic from Jambagh Road and SA Bazar Mosque will be rerouted via Gandhi Bhavan and Chappan Road at MJ Market.

Meanwhile, vehicles near the BJP State Office will be diverted at Abids Traffic Junction towards MJ Market Road, while commuters travelling to Koti Bank from Nampally have been advised to take the HP Petrol Pump–ACB Lane–Yousuf & Company–Troop Bazar–Koti Bank Street route.