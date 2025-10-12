Hyderabad Weather Alert: Telangana on Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Telangana on Sunday (October 12), warning of light rain and thunderstorms with surface winds below 40 kmph in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts.

Weather experts have predicted scattered rainfall in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and more storms across East Telangana later in the night. Hyderabad, however, is unlikely to witness rainfall on Sunday.

Additionally, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at isolated places across Telangana, including Hyderabad, over the next few days.

According to the seven-day forecast issued by IMD Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places across the state until October 19. Several districts — including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and Hyderabad — are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds between October 12 and 16.

In Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms in the coming days. Commuters have been advised to stay cautious as wet, slippery roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas are likely during intense spells.

The IMD has also cautioned residents about traffic congestion, fallen trees or electric poles, and temporary power disruptions due to gusty winds and rain.

With the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon, the next few days are expected to remain mostly dry in Telangana. However, weather experts have indicated that the onset of the Northeast Monsoon may bring a fresh spell of rain across Telangana after October 14.