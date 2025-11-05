Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway to Get Six Lanes Following Central Approval

The Central Government has given the green light to expand National Highway 65 (NH-65), which connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada. As part of the project, a 229-kilometre stretch—from the 40th to the 269th kilometre—will be widened from four lanes to six lanes to improve connectivity and ease traffic flow between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

To execute this plan, land acquisition will be carried out along the route, and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification appointing officials in both states to oversee the process.

Telangana

In Telangana, land will be acquired across multiple districts:

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district: 9 villages in Choutuppal mandal.

Nalgonda district: 5 villages each in Chityal and Narketpally mandals, 4 in Kattangoor, 2 in Nakrekal, and 4 in Kethepally.

Suryapet district: 4 villages in Suryapet mandal, 6 in Chivvemla, 4 in Kodad, and 5 in Munagala mandal.

The respective Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) have been tasked with handling land acquisition in these regions.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the land acquisition process will cover parts of the NTR district, including:

4 villages in Nandigama mandal,

4 in Kanchikacherla,

7 in Jaggaiahpeta,

3 in Penuganchiprolu, and

12 in Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

Additionally, land from 1 village in Vijayawada Rural, 2 in Vijayawada West, and 1 in Vijayawada North has been earmarked for acquisition. The Joint Collectors in these areas will supervise the proceedings.

The expansion of NH-65 is expected to significantly enhance road infrastructure between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, boosting trade, travel, and regional development.