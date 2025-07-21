Holiday Today, July 21, as Telangana Gears Up for Bonalu 2025

The Telangana government has officially declared Monday, July 21, 2025, a public holiday to mark the Bonalu festival. Government offices, educational institutions, and liquor shops will remain closed across Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and adjoining areas to facilitate a smooth and uninterrupted celebration for devotees.

Celebrations Across Telangana

Bonalu will be observed with great fervor in various parts of the state, including local colonies and temple communities. In districts like Rangareddy and Medchal, where the rituals and temple processions extend over two days, holidays have been sanctioned for both Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, to accommodate the elaborate festivities.

The Cultural Significance of Bonalu

Bonalu is a traditional Hindu folk festival dedicated to Goddess Mahakali. Women, dressed in vibrant attire, carry decorated pots called Bonam—filled with rice, jaggery, turmeric, neem leaves, and coconuts—as offerings to the Goddess. The festivities feature lively drumming, devotional singing, traditional dances, and processions through the streets.

Major Temples Hosting Grand Celebrations

Key temples hosting Bonalu celebrations include:

Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple, Secunderabad

Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple, Old City, Hyderabad

Golconda Fort Temple, Hyderabad

Several temples across colonies and villages throughout the state

These locations are expected to witness large crowds as devotees gather to seek blessings for health, protection, and prosperity.

A Vibrant Blend of Devotion and Culture

Bonalu is more than just a religious event—it’s a celebration of Telangana’s cultural heritage. From thunderous drumbeats and folk dances to colorful processions, the festival transforms the streets into vibrant expressions of community and spirituality.

Government Measures for Smooth Celebrations

To ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, the state government has put traffic diversions in place and ramped up security around major temples. Police and temple authorities are working in tandem to manage crowds and ensure safety during the festivities.

Bonalu 2025

With the holiday now official, Telangana is all set to celebrate Bonalu 2025 on a grand scale. The state will come alive with color, tradition, and spiritual energy as devotees unite to honor Goddess Mahakali.