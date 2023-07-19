Five IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders to transfer five IPS officers on Wednesday.

AR Srinivas has been posted as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Kamalasan Reddy as Director General (Drugs Control), Ambar Kishore as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Home Guards, Shabaris as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Medchal and Sowmya Mishra as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel).

