CM KCR's Daawat-e-Iftar: Check Hyderabad Traffic Police Advisory Today

Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's ‘Daawat-e-Iftar’ (Iftar party) at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in the city on Wednesday. CM KCR, ministers, officials, guests and the public are expected to attend the party which will be held from 5 pm to 10 pm.

In view of the Iftar party, the police have advised the commuters to avoid the roads leading to the LB stadium. During the programme, vehicular traffic will be expected on the stretch of road between AR Fuel Pump to BJR Monument to Basheerbagh and vice versa.

Traffic coming from Chapel Road, Nampally, and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue, will not be allowed and will be diverted at the AR Petrol pump towards PCR.

Traffic coming from the SBI Gunfoundry side and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh Flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at SBI Gunfoundry.

Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at Khan Lateef Khan Building, Fateh Maidan.

Traffic coming from the Basheerbagh Flyover side will not be allowed to take a right turn at BJR Statue and will proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take a right turn toward Chapel Road.

Traffic coming from King Koti and Boggulakunta proceeding to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Tajmahal or Eden Garden.

Traffic coming from Old MLA quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at Old MLA Quarters towards Himayat Nagar Y Junction.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty.

