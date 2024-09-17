Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction at Record Price: Balapur Ganesh Immersion, Watch Live

Balapur Ganesh Immersion

The auction for the famous Balapur Ganesh Laddu has begun, and like every year, it has reached a record-breaking amount. The laddu was sold for ₹30.01 lakhs, with the highest bidder being Kolanu Shankar Reddy.

The immersion of Balapur's grand Ganesh idol is in its final stages. On the occasion of the immersion, the farewell rituals for Balapur Vinayaka were performed, and the procession began shortly afterward.

As the idol moves through the streets of Balapur, the lanes are filled with crowds of devotees, celebrating and offering their prayers.

In light of the immersion, the police have set up extensive security measures for the procession to ensure a smooth and safe event.

This year, six devotees participated in the Balapur Laddu auction. Last year, the auction had reached a winning bid of ₹27 lakhs, and these six devotees had already deposited the amount.

30 Years of the Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction. To ensure the smooth conduct of the auction, the festival committee introduced a new rule, requiring participants to deposit money in advance.

The rule was implemented due to intense competition among the villagers for the auction.

The first Balapur Laddu auction took place in 1994, starting with a humble bid of ₹450.

Balapur Laddu Auction History:

2016: ₹14.65 lakhs

2017: ₹15.60 lakhs

2018: ₹16.60 lakhs

2019: ₹17.60 lakhs

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2021: ₹18.90 lakhs

2022: ₹24.60 lakhs

2023: ₹27 lakhs (won by Dasari Dayanand Reddy, a non-local)

This year, the auction reached ₹30 lakhs, as anticipated, and was held at the traditional Bodrai junction in Balapur.