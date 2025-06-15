Telangana urges Centre to reject PFR of Godavari-Banakacherla project

Hyderabad, June 15 (IANS) Telangana’s Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the Union government must immediately reject the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project proposed by Andhra Pradesh, block submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and halt any move to call or award tenders related to the scheme.

The minister said that the project not only breaches the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award of 1980 and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, but also poses a direct and unacceptable threat to Telangana’s rightful share of river waters.

"It is a matter of grave concern to us that the AP state government is asked by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance in the presence of Senior Joint Commissioner, Ministry of Jal Shakti to submit the DPR of Godavari-Banakacherla link which technically implies that the underlying PFR of this scheme is deemed to have been approved," Uttam Kumar Reddy posted on X.

He warned that such a move would not only be procedurally flawed but also violate fundamental principles of interstate water governance.

The minister on Saturday wrote a letter to the Central government, urging it to reject the PFR of the project.

He urged Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil to initiate necessary action to prevent Andhra Pradesh from submitting the DPR of the project to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that during a meeting held on June 2, chaired by Sajjan Yadav, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, state government officials sought an update on the approval status of the PFR by the CWC. In response, the Senior Joint Commissioner in the Ministry of Jal Shakti informed them that the report was under active consideration of the CWC. Sajjan Yadav also instructed the Andhra Pradesh government to submit the DPR by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao has urged Uttam Kumar Reddy to ensure that the Apex Council for Godavari River Management Board hold its meeting on the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project.

In a letter to the irrigation minister, the BRS leader also demanded an immediate all-party meeting and an Assembly session to discuss the issue.

Harish Rao said the state government should seek the opinion of all to take a policy decision on the state’s due share of waters. He stated that the Godavari-Banakacherla project may harm Telangana’s interests. He said that if the Centre approves the project, this would amount to a suicide.

The former minister alleged that Andhra Pradesh is looking to divert 200 TMC water through Banakacherla.

