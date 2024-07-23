Telangana: Smitha Sabharwal ready to accept challenge of differently-abled IAS mentor

Hyderabad, July 23 (IANS) Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is ready to accept the challenge thrown by differently-abled IAS mentor Bala Latha Mallavarapu to resign and write civil service exams with her and beat her score but expressed doubt whether the UPSC would allow her due to her advanced age.

“I would take on her odd challenge but doubt UPSC will permit me due to my advanced age,” the 2001-batch IAS officer posted on X on Tuesday.

The IAS officer of Telangana cadre, who triggered a controversy with her recent comments on the quota for the disabled in All India Services, also wanted to know what use Bala Latha put her privilege of disability quota.

“To run coaching institutes or to serve the people through fieldwork?” she asked.

Bala Latha, a former bureaucrat who trains civil service aspirants at her CSB IAS Academy, on Monday demanded a public apology from Smita Sabharwal for her views against the Persons with Disability (PwD) reservation in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

“I am asking Smitha Sabharwal to resign and write civil exams with me and beat my score. I will prove that a differently-abled can score better marks than her,” Bala Latha said.

The former bureaucrat also said that even her students, who are visually impaired, can compete with Smitha Sabharwal.

Bala Latha questioned Sabharwal's qualifications to comment on issues related to disabled individuals, arguing that such remarks undermine the judiciary and parliamentary decisions. She emphasised that Sabharwal's words have further marginalised the disabled community, which already faces significant discrimination.

She also demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take action against Sabharwal under the Code of Conduct for civil services indiscipline.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Smitha Sabharwal at the Ibrahimpatnam police station in Rangareddy district. Vikalangula Hakkula Raksha Porata Samiti leader Jangaiah has alleged that Sabharwal's remarks were disrespectful to the disabled community.

A complaint against the IAS officer has also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

According to Bakka Judson, former chairperson of the AP Vikalangula Cooperative Finance Corporation, the NHRC has accepted his complaint against Sabharwal. He also lodged a complaint with the Department of Personnel and Training, seeking action against the IAS officer.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) has also voiced strong objections to Smita Sabharwal's comments.

Smita Sabharwal sparked controversy with her remarks amid the debate over reservation for UPSC aspirants under the PwD category, which was triggered by controversy over IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar’s recruitment under the disability quota.

She questioned the necessity of a disability quota in the IAS and suggested that individuals with disabilities might struggle to meet the demands of the service.

“With all due respect to the Differently Abled. Does an Airline hire a pilot with a disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability? The nature of IAS/IPS/IFoS is field work, long taxing hours, and listening first-hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this quota in the first place!”

Her comments had drawn flak from various quarters. Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had termed it a ‘pathetic and exclusionary view’.

“Amazed that an IAS officer would be so fundamentally ignorant about disability. Most disabilities have no impact on stamina. Or intelligence. But this tweet shows enlightenment and diversity are badly needed,” commented Karuna Nundy, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court.

The IAS officer, however, stood her ground. “See a lot of outrage on my timeline. I suppose addressing the elephant in the room gets you that reaction. Would request the rights activists to also examine why this quota has still not been implemented in the IPS/ IFoS and certain sectors like defence. My limited point is that the IAS is no different. To live in an inclusive society is a dream that we all subscribe to. Insensitivity has no place in my mind,” she responded.

See a lot of outrage on my timeline. I suppose addressing the elephant in the room gets you that reaction.

Would request the Rights Activists to also examine why this quota has still not been implemented in the IPS/ IFoS and certain sectors like defence.

My limited point is… — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) July 22, 2024

Smitha Sabharwal as the secretary to the Chief Minister was a powerful officer under the previous government of BRS. After the Congress party came to power, she was transferred out of the Chief Minister’s Office in January this year and posted as member secretary of the Telangana State Finance Commission.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.