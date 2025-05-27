Telangana sanctions Rs 4,000 crore for 20 Young India Residential Schools

Hyderabad, May 27 (IANS) The Telangana government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 4,000 crore for the construction of 20 Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

The school education department issued a Government Order, sanctioning the amount following a proposal of the Telangana Education and Welfare Infrastructure Corporation.

These schools, aimed at providing quality education with international-standard facilities to the poor and weaker sections, will come up in 20 Assembly constituencies. Each building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

Three of these schools will come up in the Rangareddy district abutting Hyderabad. Two schools each have been sanctioned for Yadadri Bhongir and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

In October last year, the foundation stone was laid for 28 Young India Integrated Residential schools.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and their Cabinet colleagues had laid the foundation for these schools.

It was announced that each school with an ultra-modern and well-equipped campus will be spread over 25 acres of land, providing ample space for education and extracurricular activities.

The government said each of these English medium residential schools from Class IV to Class XII will be net zero campuses, harnessing wind and solar energies and will have an intake of 2,560 students and 120 teaching staff. They will be equipped with digital libraries, smart boards and computer labs.

These schools will transcend caste, religion and class boundaries and will have facilities like dedicated cricket, football grounds and basketball and tennis courts.

Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka appealed to people to get their children admitted into these residential schools for high-quality education.

According to him, the architectural design of these schools is based on sustainability and inclusivity with climate response planning. The designs with rainwater harvesting systems would comply with global standards for differently abled students to ensure that no one was left out.

He exuded confidence that these integrated residential schools will become role models for the entire country.

While handing over appointment letters to 10,000 newly recruited teachers on October 9, the Chief Minister had said that one Young India Integrated Residential School would be opened in each Assembly constituency to impart corporate-level education to students.

The state has 119 Assembly constituencies, and the government gave administrative sanction for Rs 11,500 crore in March 2025.

A committee of senior officials from different departments was constituted to supervise the entire exercise for bringing the idea of integrated residential schools into proper shape.

