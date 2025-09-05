Telangana’s new education policy will bring many reforms, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that the proposed new education policy will bring many reforms in the education sector to help rebuild the state.

He appealed to the entire teachers’ fraternity to join hands with the government for the reconstruction of the state.

Speaking at the Teachers’ Day Celebrations here, the Chief Minister said that he kept the education portfolio with himself for the revival of the key sector, which he said was completely ruined during the 10-year rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

"Many Chief Ministers kept the Revenue, Finance and Irrigation departments under their control. I have been closely monitoring the education wing as an education minister," the CM said, in response to the criticism by some opposition leaders for holding an education portfolio. "My strong counter to them is I am already reviving the education sector by introducing a slew of reforms,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the previous BRS government promised free KG to PG education to the poor, but did not implement it. Teachers’ recruitment was also stopped in 2017.

“The people's government recruited 11,000 teachers in just 55 days of coming to power. The previous government did not enhance the diet and cosmetic charges. The education sector was promoted as a profitable business, and the universities were completely non-functional by not appointing teaching staff. The famous Osmania University and Kakatiya Universities lost their glory under the previous regime,” he said.

Praising the teachers for playing an important role during the Telangana movement, the Chief Minister said that it was the teachers who took the slogan of Jai Telangana to every village. The teachers also influenced the parents during the intensified Telangana struggle. He assured them that the people's government will be proactive in addressing their demands.

CM Revanth Reddy also highlighted the need to introduce a new education policy for which the government has already constituted an official committee.

He claimed that the efforts put in by the government are already giving desirable results. The enrolment of students in the government schools decreased in the past. After the people's government assumed power, the enrolment increased by 3 lakhs. At present, 24 lakh students are studying in 27,000 government schools. The number of students studying in 10,000 private schools is 34 lakhs.

The Chief Minister said that the government teachers are highly qualified and socially responsible. Apart from giving salaries, basic amenities should also be provided in the government schools. The self-help groups were already entrusted with the responsibility of the management of schools in the name of Amma Adarsh Schools. The government has sanctioned Rs 130 crore for the management of schools.

Stating that education alone will change the destiny of the students, the Chief Minister said that teachers should play a key role in giving a bright future to the students.

He appealed to the teachers to have Mid-day meals with the children in the schools to rectify the mistakes, if any. " Let us all pledge to develop the government schools to compete with the corporate institutions,” he added.

CM Revanth Reddy said that to improve skills, the government is building Young India Residential Schools as the world's best model and has also set up a Skills University to provide skills to unemployed youth.

“We have also upgraded 65 ITIs to ATCs as a joint venture with the Tata Company. Young India Sports University and Sports Academy are also being set up to enhance the prestige of the country and identify the talent to promote the world's best sports persons. The teachers were also requested to identify and encourage those who are interested in sports in rural areas and create awareness that excelling in sports will also lead to a better future.”

He stated that another big responsibility of the teaching community is to create awareness among the students about drug abuse. The government has already established Eagle Force to crack down on drug trafficking and ganja smuggling in Telangana, the CM added.

