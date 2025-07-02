Telangana factory blast: 40 killed, 33 injured, says Sigachi Industries

Hyderabad, July 2 (IANS) Sigachi Industries said on Wednesday that the blast at its facility at Pashamylaram in Telangana resulted in the death of 40 people and left 33 injured.

The company issued a brief statement, the first since the blast rocked the facility at Pashamyalaram industrial area in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad on Monday.

“It is with anguish that we share details of the accident that occurred at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, resulting in the loss of 40 valued team members and one that left over 33 injured,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic accident. Since the time of the accident, we have been coordinating the emergency response, family support, and extending cooperation with the investigation and compliance efforts,” reads the statement.

Sigachi Industries also stated that it is committed to an ex gratia compensation of Rs one crore to the families of the deceased, while those injured will receive full medical and rehabilitation support.

“As we await the results of the investigation, we would like to clarify that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant, as mentioned in sections of the media. We will continue to send updates as we receive information from the investigations,” it said.

The company also announced that the plant operations will remain temporarily suspended for approximately 90 days.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday visited the accident site where the rescue operation continued for the third day.

He stated that the condition of the injured undergoing treatment at various hospitals is stable.

The minister said 11 people were still missing, and the rescue teams continued clearing the debris.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natrjan also visited the accident site and called on the injured at a hospital.

