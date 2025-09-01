Telangana eyes Guinness Record during state festival Bathukamma

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (IANS) The government of Telangana aims to set a Guinness Book of World Record during the state festival Bathukamma, beginning on September 21.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced on Monday that a Guinness World Record attempt will be attempted with over 10,000 women participating in Bathukamma at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Considered a symbol of Telangana culture, Bathukamma will be celebrated from September 21 to 30.

Nature is worshipped during the festival. Women and girls sing and dance around specially arranged flowers. At the end of the festival, they immerse the specially arranged flowers called Bathukamma in local ponds.

Krishna Rao termed Bathukamma as Telangana’s global identity. “Bathukamma is Telangana’s global identity just like Rio Carnival is Brazil’s Identity,” he said.

He said nine grand celebrations will be held on nine days across Telangana and Hyderabad. Tank Bund Carnival will be held on September 27. The best Bathukamma contest will be held on September 29.

Floral parade and floral Holi will be organised at Tank Bund on September 30. Special rides, rallies, art camps and cultural events will mark the celebrations.

Krishna Rao stated that the Telangana government is taking tourism to the global stage. “Our government is moving forward with a clear vision to elevate the state’s tourism sector to international standards,” he said.

The newly announced tourism policy sets its primary objective of positioning Telangana as the most preferred tourist destination in India, while showcasing the state’s rich culture, heritage, and natural beauty to the world. The policy aims to attract Rs 15,000 crore investments in 5 years and create 3 lakh new jobs.

The tourism minister said the tourism sector would increase the state's GDP by 10 per cent. He said that Telangana is among the top five tourist destinations in India.

Panchayat Raj Minister D. Seethakka and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, and Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) Managing Director Kranthi Valluru were present.

