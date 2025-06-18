Telangana emerged as best investment destination, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, June 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that Telangana has emerged as the best destination to invest.

He said that with the slogan of 'Telangana Rising', the state government is moving forward to achieve a one trillion US dollar economy by 2035.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in Hyderabad.

He noted that this is the first GSEC of the global IT giant in the Asia Pacific region and only the fourth in the world.

The Chief Minister stated that Google has brought big transformations in the world, and our lives have become completely digital with fast-changing technologies. "Today, the major worrying factors in the IT industry are privacy and security. Since our economy, government and daily lives are advanced with digital technology, we will grow further through digital security," he said.

Revanth Reddy said he was proud of Google for using a cybersecurity hub for advanced cybersecurity and security solutions. The centre will also focus on skill development apart from creating employment and enhancing the cybersecurity capacity of India.

"Google's corporate philosophy of 'Do No Evil ' is widely appreciated. Like Google, my government is committed to the well-being of people through good deeds. We need to focus on drawing good results in the long term since our philosophy will not derive results in a short time," he said.

He sought Google's support to hone skills among the youth and provide jobs to them. He appealed to the global giant to become brand ambassadors for Telangana Rising, saying Google and Hyderabad are old friends.

Google set up its first office in Hyderabad in 2007 during the Congress rule. Today, the company has 7,000 employees in Hyderabad, making it the largest campus outside the United States.

The state government has already collaborated with Google and works jointly in many areas like Education, Security, Maps, Traffic, Startups, Health, etc. Google and my government have similarities since both of us adopted an innovative approach, he said.

"Our goal is to provide quality education, and hence the government established Young India Skills University and Young India Integrated Residential Schools. Every year, 1.10 lakh engineering students are passing out from colleges in the state, and many of them do not have the skills to get a job. The prestigious Young India Skills University, under the leadership of India's noted Industrialist Anand Mahindra, is developing skills among students."

Revanth Reddy claimed that like Google, he wants to provide a high standard of living to women, youth, farmers, the poor, middle class, senior citizens and children.

He mentioned that the state government resolved to promote one crore women as millionaires. Set up stalls for women self-help groups in a sprawling 2.50 acres of land next to the Google office in Hyderabad.

The People's Government is committed to developing the farmers into a rich community, he added.

IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and top executives of Google were present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.