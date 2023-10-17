Telangana Congress chief detained during 'swear' challenge to KCR

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) Police detained Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday after he reached at Martyrs’ Memorial as part of his challenge to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to swear that he will not use money and liquor to lure voters in the next month’s assembly elections.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president along with his supporters reached Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park near the assembly building to take the vow.

Police stopped Revanth Reddy and others from gathering there saying there is no permission for the same. The Congress leaders raised an objection to the police action. This led to an argument. Tension prevailed in the area as Congress leaders resisted the police attempts to stop them.

Several leaders and workers including former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav sat on the road to protest against the police action. The police bundled them and whisked away in police vehicles.

The police also detained Revanth Reddy. He was shifted to a police vehicle and was later dropped at party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan.

Revanth Reddy had dared KCR on Sunday to come to Martyrs’ Memorial on October 17 to swear with him that they will not use money or liquor in elections to lure voters.

The TPCC chief threw the challenge while reacting strongly to allegations by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that the Congress party is pumping in money into Telangana from Karnataka for distribution among voters.

