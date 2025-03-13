Telangana CM seeks MEA's support for international events in state

Hyderabad/New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the national capital and sought support for organising various international events during the current year as part of the 'Telangana Rising' campaign.

He also sought support for various initiatives of the Telangana government to make Telangana a global powerhouse in the next 25 years.

During the meeting with the External Affairs Minister, the Chief Minister briefed him about the prestigious international events to be hosted by the Telangana government in Hyderabad during 2025, including Miss World, the Global Deep Tech Summit, the Bharat Summit, and India Joy, showcasing Telangana’s strength in the animation, gaming and VFX industry.

He emphasised that these events will play a crucial role in promoting 'Telangana Rising' and sought the Union government’s support in making them a grand success.

Revanth Reddy urged the External Affairs Minister to support the state government and promote ‘Telangana Rising’ by helping in the successful conduct of the international events.

The Chief Minister also requested him to promote ‘Telangana Rising’ in India's programmes abroad and extend cooperation in diplomatic relations and logistical assistance for the success of the programs organised in Hyderabad.

The External Affairs Minister acknowledged Telangana as among the fastest growing states and assured his cooperation in organising such big international events in Hyderabad city, one of India’s rapidly developing cities.

Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, Nagarkurnool and Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha members Dr Mallu Ravi and Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav were also present.

Earlier, during an informal chat with the media persons, the Chief Minister said that delegates from 60 countries would be invited to the Bharat Summit. He said former US President Barack Obama was likely to attend the summit.

The Chief Minister said Telangana would also host the prestigious event Miss World. There will be various programmes for one month as part of the beauty pageant.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.