Telangana CM extends support to Prime Volleyball League as Hyderabad gears up to host Season 4

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (IANS) The fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is all set to kick off on October 2 with Hyderabad playing host to the tournament, backed by the Government of Telangana.

Earlier on Thursday, Telengana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari, along with Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Special Chief Secretary Sports (Yat&c), Government of Telangana, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana, Shiv Charan Reddy and A Sonibala Devi IFS, Vice Chairman & MD, Sports Authority of Telangana officially unveiled the PVL Season 4 poster, announcing the Telangana Government’s complete support in hosting Season 4 of the league.

Extending his support to the league, Anumula Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, said, “Telangana is a state that embraces sports with immense passion, and we are delighted to welcome the Prime Volleyball League to Hyderabad for its 4th season. Hosting such a tournament not only showcases our world-class sporting infrastructure but also inspires our youth to engage with sports. We extend our full support to the PVL team and look forward to a successful season that celebrates the spirit of volleyball and sports.”

The Sports and Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari further added, “We are thrilled to see the dedication of the organisers of Prime Volleyball League and the efforts being taken to provide one of the best sporting events in the city. We are elated to welcome the league back to our city, and we are aligned in our vision to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the athletes, the sporting fans, and the people of the city enjoy the thrilling volleyball action to the maximum.”

Expressing his gratitude, Abhishek Reddy, Principal Owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, said, “We are truly grateful to the Government of Telangana for their unwavering support in bringing PVL Season 4 to Hyderabad. It showcases our government’s strong push to attract elite-level sporting events to the state. The government’s commitment to promoting sports have played a vital role in making this possible.”

Yashwanth Biyyala, Bengaluru Torpedoes Co-owner, further added, “We are elated to have Hyderabad as the host city for PVL Season 4. The sporting culture in the city will certainly add to the thrilling volleyball action in store for the fans, and we are confident that fans will get more than they will be hoping for in PVL Season 4.”

Commenting on the announcement of the venue for Season 4, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of the Prime Volleyball League, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to host the new season of the Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad. Hyderabad has a passionate sports culture, and we are confident that the fans will create an electrifying atmosphere.

"What makes this season even more special is our expanded broadcast strategy. While we continue our partnership with Sony Sports Network for television coverage, we’re also streaming on PVL’s official YouTube channel. By taking the sport to YouTube in a host of languages, we’re making it more accessible than ever, bringing fans closer to the action in real-time. Our fans have always been at the heart and centre of PVL, and this move is a tribute to their passion and unwavering support,” he added.

The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium will host all 38 matches, including two semifinals and the final, offering fans in Hyderabad a front-row seat to high-octane volleyball action. This season will see the addition of a new franchise to the roster, the Goa Guardians, expanding the league to 10 regions.

Prime Volleyball League is India's first professional volleyball league with 10 teams. The league has completed Season 1, 2 & 3 while Season 4 is scheduled to begin on October 2, 2025, in Hyderabad. PVL works closely with the global body of Volleyball (Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB). The league has players from India and worldwide, where the international players come through FIVB's international transfer procedure.

