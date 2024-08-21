Telangana CM calls for daily review of Regional Ring Road project

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the concerned officials to start land acquisition for the southern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and review the progress of work on a daily basis.

At a review meeting on the progress of the project held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister also directed the officials to update him regularly on land acquisition and other issues.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about land acquisition and the status of the works which have already been taken up in the northern part of the RRR.

CM Reddy also directed the concerned District Collectors to brief the Chief Secretary on the progress of the works, land acquisition, and other issues every evening.

He said land acquisition should be taken up in a transparent manner and also suggested creating a WhatsApp group with Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Projects Advisor Srinivasa Raju, Chief Minister's OSD Shanwaz Qasim, District Collectors, and R&B officials as its members for updates on the progress of the works from time to time.

CM Reddy asked the officials to start land acquisition for RRR's southern part on the Sangareddy-Amangal-Shadnagar-Choutuppal (189.20 km) stretch, adding that land acquisition for the northern part has already been completed to a large extent.

He also directed the officials to discuss with the Central government should any technical or other problems arise regarding the road development.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister examined the entire map of RRR on Google Maps and suggested some changes in the proposed alignment of the southern part.

He asserted that the alignment should be done by taking the future needs into consideration in a transparent way. The officials have been asked to conduct a field visit and submit a comprehensive report regarding the changes suggested by him.

The Chief Minister also gave several instructions to the officials regarding the construction of radial roads in the proposed Future City project.

Before the construction of roads, they should be connected to the main roads everywhere, the CM said, asking the officials to take precautions to ensure smooth travel without signals or other problems.

The radial roads should be suitable for connecting Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR and be useful for the upcoming industries and organisations in the Future City, he said.

