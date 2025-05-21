Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar Health Minister over rat-bite incident

Patna, May 21 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar's Health Minister Mangal Pandey, criticising him for deteriorating condition of the state’s healthcare system following a shocking incident where a patient's hand was gnawed by rats in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital.

Tejashwi took strong exception to the incident and challenged Pandey to a public debate on the state of healthcare in Bihar.

“Just arrange the stage and mic, and inform me a day in advance. I’ll come and expose how little work has actually been done,” said Tejashwi Yadav while speaking to the media persons in Patna on Wednesday.

Tejashwi accused the Health Minister of being completely disconnected from the system.

“He never visits hospitals, not even for surprise checks. When I was Deputy Chief Minister, we launched Mission 60 days, conducted inspections, and took action against over 700 negligent doctors,” Yadav said.

He cited poor conditions in medical colleges in Muzaffarpur, Madhepura, and Purnea, saying they reflect the complete breakdown of governance in the health sector.

“Hospital beds are being sold by mafias, and the health minister of Bihar is clueless,” he added.

Tejashwi Yadav also targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being detached and ineffective.

“He is in an unconscious state. His officials occasionally take him to inspect construction sites in Patna, but beyond that, he is unaware of what’s happening - be it poverty, unemployment, law and order, or the crumbling health system,” Yadav said.

Awadesh Prasad, a disabled person from Nalanda, was admitted to the NMCH on Saturday and underwent surgery. His fingers were bitten by rats post-surgery when he was sleeping on the hospital bed in the early hours of Sunday.

The rat bite incident has triggered widespread outrage and renewed scrutiny of Bihar’s public hospitals.

