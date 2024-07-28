Tehran, Berlin discuss closure of Islamic centres in Germany

Tehran, July 28 (IANS) Iranian Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock have exchanged views on Germany's closure of Islamic centres in the European country in a phone call.

Bagheri Kani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the German government's decision, condemning it as a "completely political" move, including the shutdown of the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH), Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He described the action as part of a strategy to "spread Islamophobia and safeguard Israel's interests", and warned that Germany should accept the consequences of its actions.

Baerbock responded by stating that under German law, the Islamic centres could pursue their rights through legal mechanisms. She highlighted the necessity of efforts in resolving the differences that had arisen, expressing hope that the obstacles to bilateral relations would be removed through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

The two ministers also discussed the latest developments in West Asia, the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, the removal of sanctions, and bilateral consular issues, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, the German Interior Ministry said in a statement that it had banned the Hamburg-based IZH and its affiliated organisations throughout Germany, claiming the centre was "an Islamist extremist organisation pursuing anti-constitutional objectives".

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned German Ambassador to Tehran Hans-udo Muzel and protested the country's move, which it described as a "hostile action contrary to the fundamental principles of human rights."

