Teenager Ngumoha makes history with last-gasp winner in Liverpool's win over Newcastle

London, Aug 26 (IANS) Liverpool's 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha etched his name into the club's history books as their youngest-ever scorer, striking in stoppage time to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Monday at St. James' Park.

Ryan Gravenberch put the champions 1-0 up in the 35th minute, ahead of the Magpies going down to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when Anthony Gordon was given a red card.

Though Hugo Ekitike made it 2-0 moments after the restart, the hosts clawed themselves back level through Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula.

But up stepped Premier League debutant Ngumoha off the bench to restore Liverpool's lead and clinch the three points.

At the age of 16 years and 361 days, the attacker became the Reds' youngest scorer of all time by settling a topsy-turvy affair at St. James' Park.

The match was played in a feverish atmosphere, heightened by Liverpool's recent pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. What followed was a rollercoaster contest that saw the Premier League champions surrender a two-goal lead before Ngumoha delivered the decisive blow.

Newcastle started strongly, putting Liverpool under pressure, but the visitors struck first 10 minutes before halftime when Ryan Gravenberch's low shot deflected off Fabian Schar and beat Nick Pope. Tensions escalated in first-half stoppage time when Anthony Gordon was sent off for a reckless challenge on Virgil van Dijk, a decision confirmed by VAR.

Liverpool doubled its lead almost immediately after the restart, with Hugo Ekitike -- who turned down Newcastle in favor of Anfield -- finishing coolly.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Eddie Howe's side refused to fold. Captain Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back with a diving header in the 57th minute, and substitute Will Osula bundled in an 88th-minute equalizer as Liverpool wobbled.

The game appeared destined for a draw until Ngumoha, introduced from the bench, struck in the 100th minute from an unmarked position to secure a sensational win.

At 16 years and 361 days, Ngumoha became not only Liverpool's youngest scorer but also the fourth-youngest in Premier League history, behind James Vaughan, James Milner and Wayne Rooney.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.