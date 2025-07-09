YouTube Monetisation Policy Update: AI and Repetitive Content Banned from July 15

YouTube is implementing significant changes to its Partner Program monetisation policy, taking a firm stance against inauthentic and low-effort content. The platform will now require creators to focus solely on original, high-quality content to earn revenue, or risk losing access to monetisation altogether.

What’s Changing in the YouTube Partner Program?

YouTube has long maintained that monetisation is reserved for original content. However, the latest update aims to crack down on mass-produced, repetitious, or low-effort uploads that undermine content quality on the platform.

In its announcement, YouTube stated:

“We are updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content. This update better reflects what ‘inauthentic’ content looks like today.”

While the platform hasn’t issued an exhaustive definition, the following are expected to be targeted:

Videos created using repetitive templates

Low-effort reuploads from other creators

AI-generated videos with minimal human involvement

Spam-style content from faceless or automated channels

Are AI-Generated Videos at Risk?

YouTube has not outright banned AI-generated content, but creators who rely heavily on AI voices, avatars, or scripts—especially for repetitive formats—may face stricter scrutiny. Videos that lack a personal or creative touch are particularly vulnerable under the new guidelines.

What About Virtual YouTubers (VTubers)?

VTubers who use animated avatars but provide their own voiceovers and create original content appear to be safe for now. Many successful VTubers have built loyal audiences and generated substantial income through their unique and engaging personalities.

However, fully AI-driven VTuber channels with no human input could face demonetisation under the updated policy.

How Creators Can Stay Safe

Until YouTube releases detailed enforcement criteria after July 15, creators are advised to:

Prioritise unique and original content

Avoid template-based or repetitive video formats

Use AI tools with caution, ensuring videos still reflect personal creativity

Focus on adding value to the viewer experience

Why This Update Matters

YouTube’s move underscores a growing effort to safeguard content quality and user trust. As AI-generated content becomes more widespread, platforms like YouTube are under pressure to ensure viewers aren’t overwhelmed by recycled or meaningless videos.

The ripple effect could extend to AI tool providers, as creators may cut back on subscriptions or usage if their monetisation eligibility is impacted.

YouTube is sending a clear message — authenticity, creativity, and personal input are no longer optional; they’re essential for anyone looking to earn money on the platform.