WhatsApp Bans 9.8 Million Accounts in India During June to Curb Misuse

WhatsApp has banned more than 9.8 million accounts in India during June as part of its ongoing efforts to tackle misuse and harmful activities. Notably, 1.97 million of these accounts were removed proactively, even before any user complaints were received.

The messaging platform confirmed that it received 23,596 user complaints from India in June alone. After reviewing these reports, WhatsApp took action against 1,001 accounts. This included banning certain accounts and reinstating others that had been wrongly suspended. Interestingly, 16,069 of these complaints were related to ban appeals, leading to action against 756 accounts. The remaining complaints were linked to account support, product issues, and security concerns.

Explaining its process, WhatsApp said it detects misuse in three key stages: during account creation, while messages are being sent, and upon receiving negative feedback such as user reports or blocks. The company emphasized that prevention is its top priority, as stopping harmful actions before they occur is far more effective than addressing them later.

To strengthen its efforts against abuse, misinformation, and security threats, WhatsApp continues to rely on end-to-end encryption, advanced security tools, and dedicated response teams.