US Embassy Warns Visa Holders: Criminal Offences May Lead to Visa Cancellation

The US Embassy in India has issued a stern advisory to foreign nationals, particularly those holding American visas, warning that involvement in criminal activities could result in immediate visa cancellation and long-term consequences for future travel to the United States.

In an official post shared on social media platform X, the embassy emphasized that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and any form of criminal behavior—whether committed in the United States or abroad—could trigger severe immigration penalties.

“If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your US visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future US visas,” the statement read.

The advisory aligns with former President Donald Trump’s renewed push for strict immigration enforcement, including his pledge to deport foreign nationals convicted of any criminal offence.

According to recent data from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, more than 142,000 individuals were deported from the US between January 20 and April 29 this year, underscoring the aggressive stance on immigration violations.

What Crimes Can Lead to Visa Revocation?

The US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security classify crimes such as:

Assault

Domestic violence

Theft and shoplifting

Larceny and embezzlement

Robbery and burglary

as serious offences. These crimes may lead to criminal charges, civil lawsuits, and immigration consequences including visa cancellation, deportation, and permanent travel bans.

Additionally, several US states permit store owners to detain suspected shoplifters and pursue civil penalties against them, further complicating the legal and immigration implications for foreign nationals.

Minor Offences, Major Consequences

Officials reiterated that even minor infractions can result in long-term immigration repercussions. This includes cases where individuals are arrested but not convicted.

With immigration laws becoming increasingly stringent, the embassy has urged all visa holders to abide by US laws, maintain a clean legal record, and remain informed about the implications of their actions while in the country.