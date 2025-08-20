TCS Layoffs: IT Employees' Union Protests 12,000 Job Cuts

There has been a wave of protests within Chennai's IT sector as the Union of IT & ITES Employees (UNITE) opposed Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) decision to retrench nearly 12,000 mid and senior-level staff. The union said that new graduates are recruited at much lower pay, with salary reductions of 80% to 85%, to hire in replace of experienced professionals.

Allegations of Unfair Labor Practices

UNITE representative Janani had decried the move by TCS, declaring that the company is set to lay off approximately 30,000 to 40,000 workers in the next few months. "TCS's actions attest to a callous disregard for its employees," said Janani. "Rather than retrenching experienced employees, the company should be reskilling and upskilling them to adapt to the needs of the increasingly changing IT sector."

Questioning TCS's Financial Priorities

The union pointed to TCS's strong financial performance of revenue of ₹2.55 lakh crore and an operating profit margin of 24.3%. "It is shocking that while making huge profits and paying a dividend of ₹45,588 crore, TCS is planning massive layoffs," the union said. "While top brass get astronomical pay rises, rank-and-file employees are denied similar treatment."

Government Criticism

UNITE has also questioned the government's silence on this issue, citing the fact that even after laying off employees, TCS is still awarding government contracts. "The government's silence is disappointing, particularly when a company like TCS, which has profited from government contracts, is cutting back so drastically," the union further stated.

Industry Implications

This large-scale layoff is viewed as an indication of the overall issues in the IT sector, with firms such as TCS keeping pace with shifting market circumstances and evolving technology. The protest by the union, however, identifies the importance of firms taking a major interest in their employees' well-being and their investment in the development and nurturing of their employees.

TCS's Response

TCS has said that the retrenchments are a part of a larger "reskilling and redeployment" initiative for future technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence. The company says it is heavily investing in upskilling and reskilling initiatives to reskill employees into future-fit jobs. However, the fear and uncertainty among workers continue, with most doubting the seriousness of the company towards its people.

