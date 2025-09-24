Perplexity’s AI Browser Comet Expands to Pro Plan Users in India

Perplexity AI has expanded access to its AI-powered browser Comet, making it available to Pro plan subscribers in India. The browser enables users to book meetings, send emails, and make online purchases directly through the platform.

According to CEO Aravind Srinivas, who announced the update in a LinkedIn post, the desktop version of Comet is now live for macOS and Windows users, while Android users can pre-order the app via the Play Store.

Access to Comet is currently being extended beyond Perplexity Max members to include Pro subscribers and invite-only users who joined the early waitlist. The browser was first introduced in July 2025, exclusively for Max subscribers.

Perplexity AI has been making strategic moves in recent months. A few months ago, it partnered with Airtel to provide customers with a year of complimentary Perplexity Pro access. In August, the company launched a new tier called Comet Pro, priced at $5 per month, which features a revenue-sharing model with participating publishers.