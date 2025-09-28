OnePlus 15 Launched: Bold Design Changes and Enhanced Features

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 15 at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. Notably, it is the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, positioning OnePlus at the forefront of mobile technology with promises of enhanced performance and efficiency.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset brings significant upgrades over its predecessor, offering faster processing, improved power efficiency, and advanced graphics capabilities.

OnePlus has also introduced its in-house DetailMax image engine in the OnePlus 15. The engine reportedly uses advanced algorithms and powerful processors to capture images that are described as “breathtakingly clear and truly real.”

Moving away from its iconic circular camera island, the OnePlus 15 will feature a redesigned vertically aligned camera module housing three lenses. The smartphone is likely to sport a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The device is expected to feature a 165Hz refresh rate, though it remains unclear if this will be consistent across all regions. It will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and is anticipated to receive five years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Rumours indicate that the OnePlus 15 will include a 7,300mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, supporting 50W wireless charging and 100W wired charging, ensuring fast power-ups for users.

While OnePlus has not confirmed an exact launch date, the OnePlus 15 is expected to debut in China, followed by a global release. The device will be among the first to showcase the full capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, setting a new benchmark for flagship smartphones.