Microsoft Will Continue to Take Harsh Decisions: Satya Nadella on Layoffs & Return-to-Office Push

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has publicly acknowledged that the company has fallen short in showing empathy in the wake of recent layoffs and its renewed push for employees to return to offices. Speaking at an internal meeting, Nadella admitted that both he and the leadership team “can do better,” and “will do better” as he responded to staff criticism of corporate culture.

Earlier in 2025, Microsoft cut approximately 9,000 employees, contributing to a total of over 15,000 layoffs across various departments.

Nadella described these job eliminations as “among the most difficult” decisions the company has had to make. He expressed that the cuts are “weighing heavily” on him personally, citing both the emotional toll and the importance of acknowledging the contributions of those who left.

However, he maintained that the IT giant will continue to take harsh decisions like layoffs and stricter work policies in the future as well.

He observed, “Some of the biggest businesses we built may not be as relevant going forward. Some of the margins that we love today may not be there tomorrow, and that means you have to be way ahead of all those going away, right? We have some very, very hard work ahead of us, and that process of renewal is essentially what we have to do.”

Microsoft’s Return-to-Office Mandate

Earlier this week, the company rolled out a stricter mandate, requiring most employees to be physically in the office at least three days a week beginning February 2026.

Nadella and HR chief Amy Coleman defended this shift by citing internal data showing that employees with greater office presence report higher “thriving scores”—measures of purpose, energy, and connection at work.

Nadella argued that remote work, while beneficial in many respects, has weakened some of the informal social connections that fuel innovation—especially for newer employees and early-career staff who may miss out on mentorship and spontaneous collaboration. He noted that flexibility will still be afforded to certain teams and roles, especially where remote work remains more practical.

Satya Nadella’s remarks reflect a balancing act: steering Microsoft through a period of organisational transformation that has been fueled by AI investment, while trying to mend internal morale shaken by layoffs and stricter office mandates.