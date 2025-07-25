MG Cyberster Launched in India: Price, Specs, Features & Booking Details

JSW MG Motor India has launched the much-anticipated MG Cyberster, its first all-electric convertible sports car, setting new benchmarks in performance and design. Priced at ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Cyberster is now open for bookings across India. Customers who reserved the vehicle during the pre-launch phase can avail a discounted price of ₹72.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Performance & Specifications

The MG Cyberster comes equipped with a 77kWh ultra-thin battery pack paired with a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrain, producing an exhilarating 510 PS of power and 725 Nm of torque. Thanks to Launch Control Mode, the EV rockets from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The battery, just 110mm thick, is one of the slimmest in the segment, and delivers an impressive 580 km driving range (MIDC certified) on a single charge.

Top Speed Record at Sambhar Salt Lake

The Cyberster has a top speed of 200 kmph. In a remarkable feat, the car accelerated from 0 to 100 kmph at Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan, earning recognition from the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

Exterior Styling & Design

This EV stuns with its electrically operated scissor doors, soft-top convertible roof, and signature LED headlamps. Design highlights include:

Sleek sculpted bonnet with sharp DRLs

Full-width LED rear light bar with integrated indicators

Active aerodynamic elements

20-inch lightweight alloy wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tyres for superior road grip

Interior & Cabin Features

The cabin is designed to offer a futuristic, driver-focused experience with a:

Triple-screen layout: Central 10.25-inch touchscreen and two 7-inch digital displays

Dual-zone automatic climate control with PM 2.5 filtration

Regenerative braking

Steering-mounted paddle shifters for easy drive mode control

Bose audio system with noise compensation

Premium vegetarian leather upholstery and Dynamica eco-friendly materials

Safety & ADAS Features

The Cyberster sits on a high-strength H-frame cradle structure with a 1.83 Static Stability Factor (SSF) for enhanced crash protection and roll-over resistance. Key safety and driver assistance features include:

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Real-time driver monitoring system

Dual front and side airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic Differential Lock

With cutting-edge design, blistering performance, and an extensive list of tech and safety features, the MG Cyberster marks a bold leap into the electric future for MG in India. Bookings are open now—this is not just a car, it’s a statement.